Start-up Seismic promises 'new era of immunology drug development integrating machine learning'

A biotech company called Seismic Therapeutic has launched with the aim of advancing machine learning for immunology drug development.

The US company has started life with a Series A financing of $101 million led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from lead founding investors Timothy A Springer and Polaris Partners, along with new backers GV, Boxer Capital, Samsara BioCapital, and management and founders.

Seismic’s offering is the IMPACT platform, which systematically integrates machine learning, structural biology, protein engineering and translational immunology to invent new biologics and optimize properties with significantly improved efficiency and scale over conventional therapeutics discovery.