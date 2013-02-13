Steady sales for MAbs in rheumatoid arthritis - can biologics beat the patent cliff?

Since 2004, the market for monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has experienced tremendous growth, and it is on the verge of entering a historically unprecedented scenario over the next six years, according to a new report by health care experts GBI Research.

Eight MAbs are currently approved, half of which count among the top 10 best-selling drugs worldwide, collectively generating over $23 billion in sales in 2011 for all approved indications for which they are sold. MAbs Remicade (infliximab, marketed by Merck & Co and Johnson & Johnson) is also the bestselling pharmaceutical product across the entire industry. The upcoming patent cliff seems unlikely to knock these popular drugs off their position, in a market that is slow to embrace new products.