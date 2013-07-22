Stem cell company ReNeuron gets backing from Welsh government

UK-based stem cell company ReNeuron (AIM: RENE) will relocate to Wales after Arthurian Life Sciences, manager of the new £100 million ($152.6 million) Wales Life Sciences Investment Fund, has arranged a £12.8 million funding commitment from the Welsh government.
The funding boost is part of a £33million financing package announced today with £25.35 million (before expenses) of firm commitments to be raised through an oversubscribed placing of 1,014,000,000 Placing Shares at an issue price of 2.5 pence to fund its therapeutic programs through Phase II trials and consequent value inflection.
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