Stem cell rules clear and adequate, says Philippines FDA

The Philippines Food and Drug Administration (PFDA) has said its guidelines governing stem cell therapy in the country are adequate and clear, including the registration of products, health facilities and ethics review, reports the local Manila Bulletin.
According to the PFDA, 51 health facilities have submitted applications for stem cell therapy treatment, while 14 stem cell product applications have been received as of last month. The results of the review of these applications are not yet released and the PFDA said “the exact timetable is still not decided.”
Accreditation of facilities
