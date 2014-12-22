Stem cell sector offers investors high returns to rejuvenate their investment portfolios

Dr Husein K Salem, founder and chief executive of Precious Cells Group (PCG), one of the UK’s leading providers of stem cell banking and regenerative medicine technologies, discusses how the stem cell market is changing, and why investment is beginning to flow into the sector.

The stem cell industry, part of the regenerative medicines sector, has been largely overlooked as an investment opportunity. However, recently its profile has significantly improved due to clinical and financial factors. Although still relatively underfunded compared to other areas of health care, the stem cell industry is beginning to attract greater fund flows from both the public and, most importantly, the private sector.

Fast-growth stem cell industry attracting investment flows