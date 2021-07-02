Stem cell therapy could make significant impact as opioid alternative

Australian off-the-shelf cell therapy specialist Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) saw its shares lifted a few percentage points on Thursday, following encouraging news on the regulatory front.

The company, which is headquartered in Melbourne but has bases in New York and Singapore, is developing rexlemestrocel-L for people with chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

The indication is of particular interest in the US market, given the recent opioid epidemic, where avoidance of opioids continues to be a major focus for policymakers, regulators, patients and physicians.