Stem cell therapy could make significant impact as opioid alternative

Australian off-the-shelf cell therapy specialist Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) saw its shares lifted a few percentage points on Thursday, following encouraging news on the regulatory front.
The company, which is headquartered in Melbourne but has bases in New York and Singapore, is developing rexlemestrocel-L for people with chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.
The indication is of particular interest in the US market, given the recent opioid epidemic, where avoidance of opioids continues to be a major focus for policymakers, regulators, patients and physicians.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze