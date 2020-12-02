Sunday 11 January 2026

Sterling Pharma sets sights on buying ADC Biotechnology

Biotechnology
2 December 2020
British contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Sterling Pharma Solutions has announced a new strategic partnership with ADC Biotechnology (ADC Bio), a UK based biotechnology company specializing in antibody drug conjugates.

The partnership will see Sterling make a significant investment in the business with a view to acquiring ADC Biotechnology in the first quarter of next year, subject to due diligence.

The businesses will work together to develop an integrated service offering for existing and potential customers, which combines ADC Bio’s expertise with Sterling’s high potency small molecule expertise.

