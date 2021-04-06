Sunday 11 January 2026

Sterling Pharma Solutions confirms acquisition of ADC Bio

Biotechnology
6 April 2021
adc_biotechnology_large

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Sterling Pharma Solutions, says it has acquired fellow UK-based ADC Biotechnology, a bioconjugation development services business specializing in antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

This follows an announcement by Sterling in December of a strategic investment into the ADC Bio business, with a view to acquisition in 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.

The North Wales facility will rebrand to become part of the Sterling Pharma Solutions international network. Together the teams will establish a center of excellence for bioconjugation and ADC development and manufacturing services, which combine Sterling’s 50 years of experience in cGMP manufacturing, quality processes and compliance, with the expertise of the ADC Bio team and the state-of-the-art facilities available at Deeside.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sterling Pharma sets sights on buying ADC Biotechnology
2 December 2020
Biotechnology
Overland and ADC to form 'leading oncology player' in China
14 December 2020
Generics
Sterling Pharma Solutions acquired by GHO Capital
14 March 2019
Generics
Bora expands its CDMO capabilities, buying TWi Pharma
13 September 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze