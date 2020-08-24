Sunday 11 January 2026

Strategic merger plan for Yumanity and Proteostasis

Biotechnology
24 August 2020
yumanity_big

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTI) were up 8.5% at $1.41 in early trading, after it was revealed that the company had entered into a definitive merger agreement with US neuroscience-focused start-up Yumanity Therapeutics.

The combined company, operating under the name Yumanity Therapeutics, will leverage a common scientific expertise in the area of protein misfolding to advance Yumanity's pipeline of innovative, disease-modifying programs for neurodegenerative diseases.

Yumanity's first clinical-stage product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment and disease modification of Parkinson's disease. Yumanity is also advancing several additional candidates for other neurodegenerative disorders, including dementia with Lewy bodies, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), and frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Yumanity leaps as it reveals Janssen asset purchase and merger deal with Kineta
6 June 2022
Biotechnology
Yumanity set to earn $500 million from deal with Merck
24 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Proteostasis and Roche ink development and licensing deal
17 December 2018
Biotechnology
Breakthrough status in cystic fibrosis sends Proteostasis up by half
13 March 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze