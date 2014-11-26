Thursday 8 January 2026

Strengthen IP to reposition Australia as a global leader, says Medicines Australia chief to government

Biotechnology
26 November 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

The chief executive of Medicines Australia has called for a strengthening of Australia’s intellectual property system in order to restore the country’s place as a global biotech and pharma leader.

Speaking at a Parliamentary Friends of Medicines event, Tim James called on the Australian government to rethink its IP framework. He said: “IP is at the heart of innovation, and protecting it is critical for future economic growth in Australia. For a modern, knowledge-based economy like Australia’s, IP is a particularly valuable commodity, currently worth an estimated A$250 billion ($213 billion) to the economy, or nearly a fifth of the nation’s GDP.”

He cites the fact Australia offers only five years of data exclusivity, which prevents imitators from relying on data generated by research-based pharma companies to obtain marketing approval for equivalent products, but that the market has moved on since 1998. Most developed countries, he said, offer between eight and 12 years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze