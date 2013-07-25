Strong 1st-half at Roche driven by cancer drug

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has posted a health set of financial results for the first half of 2013 this morning (July 25), with group sales rising 5% (at constant exchange rates) to 23.3 billion Swiss francs ($24.77 billion) – in line with expectations of 23.32 billion francs, net income of to 5.94 billion francs and core earnings per share leaping 12% to 7.58, beating consensus forecasts of 7.45 francs. Roche’s shares rose 0.9% to 235.50 francs at 9am.

Net income on an IFRS basis rose 41% to 6 billion francs as the large restructuring charges relating to the closure of the US site in Nutley that were incurred in 2012 were not repeated this year. The Pharmaceuticals Division posted a 6% increase in sales to 18.2 billion Swiss francs, while the Diagnostics Division recorded a 3% rise in sales to 5.1 billion Swiss francs.