Strong data clear path for new COVID-19 vaccine in USA

A long-awaited USA-based Phase III trial of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has proved successful, paving the way for its use in the country.

In the study, AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) coronavirus vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic disease and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

Importantly, results from the large trial show vaccine efficacy was consistent across different ethnic and age groups, with 80% effectiveness in the over-65s.