Strong financials for Sobi going into $8 billion takeover

Ahead of the potential takeover of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) by private equity firm Advent International and Singapore wealth fund GIC, the Stockholm-based company has provided details of its financial position.

The 69 billion Swedish kronor ($8 billion) offer represents the largest purchase price in the region for several years, and would draw a line under 15 years as a publicly traded company for Sobi.

To help facilitate shareholders’ vote, the board outlined preliminary headline numbers for the third quarter and the period January to September 2021 on Monday.