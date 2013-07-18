Thursday 8 January 2026

Strong first-half earnings growth for Actelion

Biotechnology
18 July 2013

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN), Europe’s largest biotech firm, this morning (July 18) posted financial results for the first six months of 2013, showing that sales increased 3% (in local currencies) to 884.1 million Swiss francs ($932.7 million, with core earnings up 18% to 330.1 million francs, or 2.39 francs a share.

Shares of Actelion gained 2% in morning trading, with investors encouraged by the company raising its full-year forecasts. Andrew Oakley, chief financial officer, said: "Both sales and earnings are ahead of the comparable period last year. In addition, the operational and financial efficiencies introduced as part of our Cost Savings Initiative last year are making a substantial contribution to profitability. As a result, unforeseen events excluded, we expect to accelerate the growth previously forecast for 2014 into 2013, with local currency core earnings growth in 2013 now expected to cross into double-digit territory, compared to the previous guidance for the year of an unchanged core earnings level, relative to 2012."

On track for first market launch of Opsumit this year

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze