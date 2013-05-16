Strong initial data on Genentech's obinutuzumab in most common blood cancer

Genentech, the biotech subsidiary of Swiss drug major Roche Group (ROG: SIX), has announced positive first results from CLL11, a Phase III study of the investigational drug obinutuzumab (GA101), which is being conducted in collaboration with the German CLL Study Group (GCLLSG).
The CLL11 study compared the combination of either GA101 or Rituxan (rituximab) and chlorambucil, a standard chemotherapy, to chlorambucil alone in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). CLL is one of the most common forms of blood cancer and in 2013, it is expected that there will be nearly 5,000 deaths from CLL in the USA. The CLL11 study included elderly people with previously untreated CLL who were often not able to tolerate existing aggressive treatment options.
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