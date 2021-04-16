Strong new data for Roche's Ocrevus in MS

Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced new Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) analyses supporting its significant benefit on disease progression in early-stage relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS) as well as demonstrating high persistence and strong adherence to twice-yearly (six-monthly) dosing.
These data are being presented virtually at the 73rd American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. Ocrevus is the number one prescribed MS medication in the USA for patients starting a new treatment, and more than 200,000 people have now been treated with Ocrevus globally, the Swiss pharma giant says.
As Roche’ best-selling drug, Ocrevus revenues were 24% higher at 4.3 billion francs ($4.65 billion) for full-year 2020. By 2028, annual sales of the drug are predicted to reach $7.6 billion, according to the data and analytics company GlobalData.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze