Strong result for first-line Lynparza in prostate cancer

More positive data for the leading PARP blocker, Lynparza (olaparib), are being presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

Developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) in partnership with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), the cancer med is being developed as an option for people with prostate cancer in the Phase III PROpel trial.

In the trial, a combination of Lynparza and hormone therapy produced a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival versus current standard-of-care.