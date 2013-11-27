Strong third quarter for early-stage biotech licensing deals

Life sciences companies enjoyed a healthy surge in licensing deals during third quarter 2013, according to law firm Morrison & Foerster, marking the second straight quarter of robust early-stage valuations.
MoFo’s proprietary BioMeter index, which tracks up-front licensing payments for pharma and biotech assets, reports a 37% jump in the average value of deals announced in the third quarter, paced by strong Phase I and Phase II transactions during the period.
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