Strong third quarter for early-stage biotech licensing deals

Life sciences companies enjoyed a healthy surge in licensing deals during third quarter 2013, according to law firm Morrison & Foerster, marking the second straight quarter of robust early-stage valuations.

MoFo’s proprietary BioMeter index, which tracks up-front licensing payments for pharma and biotech assets, reports a 37% jump in the average value of deals announced in the third quarter, paced by strong Phase I and Phase II transactions during the period.