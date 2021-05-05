Sunday 11 January 2026

Study finds Tysabri benefit in pregnant women with MS

5 May 2021
A study by Australia’s Monash University has highlighted the benefit for pregnant women with multiple sclerosis (MS) who continue to take a disease-modifying treatment during and after pregnancy.

Using data from the international MSBase registry, the findings published in Neurology, revealed that women with MS who continued to take natalizumab through and after their pregnancy, had a decrease in relapse rates by up to 89%.

Natalizumab was brought to market by Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) under the brand name Tysabri.

