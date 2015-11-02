Successful GMP production process for UCART19

France-based genome engineering specialist Cellectis (Alternext: ALCLS) says that a series of three production runs of UCART19, its lead TALEN gene edited product candidate, was performed, confirming the implementation of Cellectis’ manufacturing process in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) conditions. Cellectis shares moved 5.5% higher today to 25.32 euros following the announcement last week.

The manufacturing process for Cellectis’ allogeneic CAR T-cell product line, Universal CARTs or UCARTs, yields frozen, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, engineered CAR T-cells. UCARTs are meant to be readily available CAR T-cells for a large patient population. The TALEN-based gene editing (knock-out of the TCR-alpha and CD52 genes) is designed to suppress T-cell alloreactivity and confer resistance to alemtuzumab to the T-cells. This important milestone shows that UCARTs can be manufactured in GMP conditions. It also demonstrates the industrial production of UCART19, as well as the capacity of Cellectis’ pipeline of UCART product candidates to be manufactured for clinical investigations.

“It is very exciting to lead a novel allogeneic gene therapy platform at the critical time when a R&D concept is translated into a GMP clinical grade industrial product to be investigated in clinical studies,” said Arjan Roozen, vice president, GMP solutions and manufacturing.