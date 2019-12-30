Sunday 11 January 2026

Sumitomo Dainippon and Roivant complete $3 billion deal

Biotechnology
30 December 2019
2019_biotech_research_lab_big

A new biotech dubbed Sumitovant Biopharma has been founded, following an October 2019 agreement between Japanese drug major Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) and Roivant Sciences.

Sumitovant will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon, and will be the parent company of five biopharma companies transferred from Roivant.

In a deal worth around $3 billion to Roivant, the company has transferred ownership of Myovant Sciences, Urovant Sciences, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences and Spirovant Sciences.

Sumitovant will also provide strategic guidance and direct the operations of technology platforms including DrugOme and Digital Innovation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
A year on from Sumitomo deal, Roivant names new CEO
25 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Urovant's vibegron NDA in overactive bladder
6 March 2020
Biotechnology
Roivant pushing gimsilumab testing for ARDS in COVID-19 patients
19 March 2020
Biosimilars
Look back at pharma news in the week to May 7, 2021
9 May 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze