Sumitomo Dainippon and Roivant complete $3 billion deal

A new biotech dubbed Sumitovant Biopharma has been founded, following an October 2019 agreement between Japanese drug major Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) and Roivant Sciences.
Sumitovant will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon, and will be the parent company of five biopharma companies transferred from Roivant.
In a deal worth around $3 billion to Roivant, the company has transferred ownership of Myovant Sciences, Urovant Sciences, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences and Spirovant Sciences.
Sumitovant will also provide strategic guidance and direct the operations of technology platforms including DrugOme and Digital Innovation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze