Summit appoints Leopoldo Zambeletti as Non-Executive Director

UK-based drug discovery and development company Summit (AIM: SUMM) has announced the appointment of Mr Leopoldo Zambeletti as a Non-Executive Director.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Leopoldo Zambeletti to Summit’s Board of Directors,” said Dr Frank Armstrong, Non-Executive Chairman of Summit. “Leopoldo is a highly respected and experienced strategic advisor to the life sciences sector and brings significant expertise in a range of areas. We look forward to him contributing to the future strategy of Summit as we focus on advancing our two independent programmes developing potential life-changing treatments for DMD and CDI.”

Mr Zambeletti is an independent strategic advisor to the life sciences sector with expertise in a range of areas including mergers and acquisitions, equity financing and product out-licensing. Mr Zambeletti previously worked in investment banking for 19 years where he led the European Healthcare Investment teams at JP Morgan and Credit Suisse respectively.