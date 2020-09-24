Sunday 11 January 2026

Sun Pharma debuts Ilumya in Japan

Biotechnology
24 September 2020
sunpharmabig

India’s leading drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) saw its shares rise as much as 2% and closed up 1.35% at 510.45 rupees on Tuesday after it announced that its Japanese subsidiary had launched Ilumya (tildrakizumab) subcutaneous injection 100mg Syringe in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

Ilumya is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of interleukin (IL)-23 and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

Junichi Nakamichi, country head, Sun Pharma Japan, said: “Ilumya is Sun Pharma’s first innovative drug to be launched in the Japanese market. We are pleased to introduce a new, safe and effective treatment option for plaque psoriasis to doctors and patients in our country. This is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we expand our product portfolio in Japan.”

