Supercharged antibody combo could provide long-term COVID-19 protection

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced positive top-line results from a key Phase III trial of its injectable antibody therapy for COVID-19, AZD7442.

The firm revealed the PROVENT study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically-significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19.

The company is developing AZD7442, a combination of two long-acting antibodies, for pre-exposure prophylaxis for the novel coronavirus.