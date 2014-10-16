Supply chain pressure can pose serious risk to pharma, experts argue

CPhI Worldwide, part of UBM Live’s Pharmaceutical Portfolio, has released the final part of its 2014 annual report. Three experts have each examined the pharma industry, particularly from a supply chain and contract services perspective, providing analysis on how this market will adapt and grow.

Biotechs are ‘looking for an exit’

Hedley Rees, managing director at PharmaFlow, said he believes that one of the major problems that currently exists within the pharmaceutical development industry is that many biotechs and virtual companies are simply ‘looking for an exit’ part way through development and larger companies are only looking to develop proven products, resulting in a severe ‘commitment dilution’ that is slowing down and hindering innovation.