Support for introduction of a global regulatory process for biosimilars

The majority of surveyed US and European physicians and payers are in favor of the introduction of a global regulatory pathway for biosimilars, while the European Medicines Agency's recent decision to accept reference products sourced from outside Europe demonstrates a growing interest in simplifying approval of biosimilars, says health care advisory firm Decision Resources’ BioTrends Research unit.
According to its Biosimilars Advisory Service: Global Pipelines, Regulatory Pathways, and Key Stakeholder Perspectives of Biosimilars, for a global pathway to become a reality, the biosimilar market must overcome further hurdles involving the source of reference product, differences in scope and trial requirements across regulatory agencies.
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