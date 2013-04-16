Support for introduction of a global regulatory process for biosimilars

The majority of surveyed US and European physicians and payers are in favor of the introduction of a global regulatory pathway for biosimilars, while the European Medicines Agency's recent decision to accept reference products sourced from outside Europe demonstrates a growing interest in simplifying approval of biosimilars, says health care advisory firm Decision Resources’ BioTrends Research unit.

According to its Biosimilars Advisory Service: Global Pipelines, Regulatory Pathways, and Key Stakeholder Perspectives of Biosimilars, for a global pathway to become a reality, the biosimilar market must overcome further hurdles involving the source of reference product, differences in scope and trial requirements across regulatory agencies.