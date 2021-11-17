Monday 12 January 2026

Surprise retirement of Biogen R&D head

Biotechnology
17 November 2021
biogen_large

US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) surprised industry watchers, with the announcement that Alfred (Al) Sandrock Jr, head of research and development, will retire from the company effective December 31, 2021.

A 23-year veteran of Biogen, Dr Sandrock, 64, led the development of many of the company’s most important and transformational therapies in neurological diseases, including Tysabri (natalizumab), Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), Spinraza (nusinersen), Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a) and Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa). Dr Sandrock served on Biogen’s executive committee since 2015, as head of R&D since October 2019, and as chief medical officer from 2012 to 2020.

Dr Priya Singhal, head of global safety and regulatory sciences, also with oversight responsibility for Japan and China R&D, will assume Dr Sandrock’s duties as head of R$D on an interim basis until a permanent successor is identified.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Adam Keeney named head of corporate development at Biogen
5 April 2023
Biotechnology
Biogen names Jane Grogan as head of research
6 September 2023
Biotechnology
Biogen bats aside Aduhelm jitters with confident third quarter
20 October 2021
Biotechnology
Biogen's big year turning into unprecedented rollercoaster
27 September 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze