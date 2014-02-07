Survey: Pharma CEOs on the importance of technology, demographics and innovation

A global survey of chief executives has revealed the priorities and concerns of pharmaceutical and life sciences CEOs.

The survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) included 1,344 CEOs in 68 countries. It found that pharmaceuticals and life sciences (PLS) CEOs believe that technology is transforming the sector and they’re using strength in innovation to make the most of it. Compared to CEOs in other sectors, they are even more convinced than their peers that technological advances will transform their businesses in the next five years believing that technology will help more than hinder. Only around a third of sector CEOs are concerned that the speed of technological change may negatively impact growth, compared to nearly half of CEOs across the overall sample.

Demographics