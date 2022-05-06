Monday 12 January 2026

Suspected quality issues stop radioligand therapy production

Biotechnology
6 May 2022
Citing “an abundance of caution,” Novartis (NOVN: VX) has paused production of its cancer med Luthera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), as well as newly-approved prostate cancer therapy Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan).

Both are radioligand therapies, which use a targeting compound to cause DNA damage that retards tumor growth and replication.

The Swiss cancer giant has stopped work on manufacturing the products at facilities in Italy and in the USA, due to “potential quality issues identified in manufacturing processes.”

