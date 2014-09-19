Thursday 8 January 2026

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum adds new molecule to its hemophilia collaboration with Biogen Idec

Biotechnology
19 September 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Nordic biotech firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) has added the preclinical fusion molecule rFVIIIFc-XTEN-vWF for hemophilia to its collaboration with US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB). The technology is proprietary to Amunix Operating, with whom Biogen Idec signed a worldwide licensing agreement in April 2014.

Under the terms of the agreement between the companies, Sobi has the right to choose to include the fusion molecule in the collaboration, and is required to make a payment to Biogen Idec in order to include this program in the collaboration.

Geoffrey McDonough, chief executive and president of Sobi, said: "We are pleased to include this new and innovative technology in our collaboration with Biogen Idec. Although at an early stage, the XTEN technology has the potential to further extend FVIII half-life and could one day potentially become a next-generation long-acting factor for people with hemophilia A."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze