Friday 9 January 2026

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum appoints Kirsti Gjellan as Senior Vice President Manufacturing Operations

Biotechnology
27 May 2014
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) has announced the appointment of Kirsti Gjellan as Senior Vice President Manufacturing Operations. Ms Gjellan joins Sobi from global pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) where she has been Managing Director and Site Leader at the Strängnäs site for Pfizer Health as well as Member of the Pfizer Health Board.

A PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology, Ms Gjellan brings a strong track record from leading positions within both Pfizer and AstraZeneca. She has experience from working both with quality and manufacturing and her achievements have been both internally and externally awarded. In 2006 Ms Gjellan was honoured with Pfizer's John Mitchell Quality Award and in 2013 she was named Swedish Pharma Profile of the Year.

"We are delighted to welcome Kirsti to Sobi", said Geoffrey McDonough, President and CEO at Sobi. "Kirsti will continue to build on the legacy of our biologics manufacturing organisation, and to prepare us for our future products for patients with rare diseases. Kirsti will also be a great addition to our senior leadership team."

