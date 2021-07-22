Monday 12 January 2026

Synaffix inks deal with ProfoundBio worth up to $246 million

Biotechnology
22 July 2021
synaffix_big

Dutch biotech firm Synaffix today announced the signing of a license and option agreement with ProfoundBio, an emerging oncology biotherapeutics company headquartered in China.

The deal provides access to multiple novel linker-payload technologies developed by Synaffix and includes access to the GlycoConnect glycan conjugation and HydraSpace polar spacer technologies, both of which are known to optimize the therapeutic properties (efficacy and safety) of ADCs.

ProfoundBio was granted non-exclusive license rights to deploy the above technologies for one therapeutic program that targets an undisclosed specific tumor associated antigen (TAA). Additionally, ProfoundBio retains license option rights to a second TAA that can be nominated later.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Synaffix present key ADC technology data on SYNtecan ETM linker-payload
13 October 2021
Biotechnology
Synaffix and Mersana add license options for six ADC targets to existing deal
1 December 2021
Biotechnology
Synaffix collaboration with ADC Therapeutics expanded
23 July 2020
Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics expands to third program with Synaffix
28 May 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze