Synaffix present key ADC technology data on SYNtecan ETM linker-payload

Dutch antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Synaffix today presented new data regarding its topoisomerase 1 inhibitor linker-payload based on exatecan (SYNtecan E), at the World ADC Conference, showing excellent in vivo efficacy and tolerability.

Synaffix utilizes GlycoConnect, a proprietary technology based on the native glycan of monoclonal antibodies, which is used as a privileged conjugation site for ADCs. In addition, a highly polar spacer technology (HydraSpace) enables the conjugation of any cytotoxic, hydrophobic payload, providing ADCs with significantly expanded therapeutic index (TI).

Camptothecins form a class of clinically relevant chemotherapy drugs based on their ability to inhibit DNA topoisomerase 1 while also demonstrating excellent potential as payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as exemplified by the recent market approvals of AstraZeneca’s (LSSE: AZN) Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) and Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan), Synaffix noted.