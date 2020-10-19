Synairgen agrees deal for COVID-19 treatment candidate

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Akron Biotechnology has inked a deal with London-listed firm Synairgen (LSE: SNG), for the provision of SNG001.

SNG001 is Synairgen’s wholly-owned inhaled interferon beta (IFN-beta) therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The firm is focused on respiratory drug discovery and development, and was founded by former academics from the University of Southampton, UK. The firm is primarily focused on lung viral defense in asthma, COPD, and COVID-19.