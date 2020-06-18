Sunday 11 January 2026

Synairgen's home-based COVID-19 trial of inhaled SNG001 expanded

Biotechnology
18 June 2020
synairgen_company

UK respiratory disease focussed biotech firm Synairgen (LSE: SNG) has announced the expansion of the placebo-controlled home setting clinical trial of SNG001 (inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a) in patients with COVID-19.

The trial has been expanded beyond the Southampton area to include patients across the majority of the UK, and the positive development impressed investors, as Synairgen’s shares were up 2.24% at 39.87 pence as trading neared close today.

Patients in almost any part of the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus, and meet the additional eligibility criteria, can now participate in the home setting arm of Synairgen's COVID-19 trial. Daily video calls with a doctor or nurse will be conducted to supervise dosing with the study medication and for the assessment of trial endpoints. All trial supplies, including a pulse oximeter, thermometer, nebulizer and the trial drug, will be delivered directly to the patient, minimizing the chance of spreading the virus.

