Synairgen skyrockets as SNG001 shows impact in COVID-19

Biotechnology
20 July 2020
Shares in Synairgen (LSE: SNG) closed more than 400% higher on Monday.

The UK-based respiratory drug discovery and development company had that morning announced positive results from its clinical trial of SNG001, its wholly-owned inhaled formulation of interferon beta, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Those who received SNG001 had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo, and were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Synairgen's SNG001 will prevent cell damage in fight against coronavirus pandemic
21 March 2020
Biotechnology
Positive results for SNG001 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
16 November 2020
Biotechnology
At-home coronavirus option enters major USA-backed trial
26 January 2021
Biotechnology
Synairgen tanks, as Phase III SPRINTER trial in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 misses goals
21 February 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


