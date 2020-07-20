Synairgen skyrockets as SNG001 shows impact in COVID-19

Shares in Synairgen (LSE: SNG) closed more than 400% higher on Monday.

The UK-based respiratory drug discovery and development company had that morning announced positive results from its clinical trial of SNG001, its wholly-owned inhaled formulation of interferon beta, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Those who received SNG001 had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo, and were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19.