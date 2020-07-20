Synairgen skyrockets as SNG001 shows impact in COVID-19

Shares in Synairgen (LSE: SNG) closed more than 400% higher on Monday.
The UK-based respiratory drug discovery and development company had that morning announced positive results from its clinical trial of SNG001, its wholly-owned inhaled formulation of interferon beta, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Those who received SNG001 had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo, and were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze