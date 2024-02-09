Synlogic to cease operations after trial failure

US biopharma Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) is to discontinue Synpheny-3, its ongoing pivotal study of labafenogene marselecobac in phenylketonuria (PKU), with the firm’s board now evaluating strategic options for the company.

The decision to end the trial was based on results of an internal review in advance of an upcoming independent Data Monitoring Committee assessment, which indicated that the study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint.