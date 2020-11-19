SynOx Therapeutics raises 37 million euros in Series A financing

Newly-formed Ireland-based SynOx Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of a 37 million euros ($44 million) Series A financing co-led by HealthCap and Medicxi and joined by investors Forbion and Gimv.
SynOx, a spin out of Celleron Therapeutics, secured exclusive world-wide rights for the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of emactuzumab under a licence agreement with Roche (ROG: SIX) that Oxford, UK-based Celleron negotiated in August this year.
The financing will enable SynOx to continue the development of emactuzumab, for the treatment of diffuse tenosynovial giant cell tumors (TGCT), also known as pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS), and other indications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze