Synta's ganetespib shows potency against ALK-positive lung cancer and overcomes crizotinib resistance

Ganetespib, a drug under development by USA-based Synta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNTA) that indirectly impairs the function of several cancer-driving proteins, including anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK), may be an effective new treatment for patients with ALK--positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The drug may also be effective for treating patients who have become resistant to the only US Food and Drug Administration-approved targeted therapy for this disease, crizotinib (Pfizer’s Xalkori), according to data published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.