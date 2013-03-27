Synta's ganetespib shows potency against ALK-positive lung cancer and overcomes crizotinib resistance

Ganetespib, a drug under development by USA-based Synta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNTA) that indirectly impairs the function of several cancer-driving proteins, including anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK), may be an effective new treatment for patients with ALK--positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The drug may also be effective for treating patients who have become resistant to the only US Food and Drug Administration-approved targeted therapy for this disease, crizotinib (Pfizer’s Xalkori), according to data published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze