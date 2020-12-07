Syros acquisition and stock sale line up shot at aggressive leukemia

US biotech Syros Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SYRS) has acquired SY-2101, a clinical-stage drug candidate formerly known as ORH-2014, from Orsenix.
SY-2101 is described a strategic opportunity to advance Syros’ growing footprint in hematologic disorders, with a targeted drug that has the potential to dramatically reduce the treatment burden of a standard-of-care regimen for newly-diagnosed acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), a subtype of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) defined by a fusion of the RARA and PML genes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze