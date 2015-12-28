Systemic sclerosis treatment market to touch $500 million by 2024; Report

The systemic sclerosis treatment market will expand from just under $316 million in 2014 to around $500 million by 2024, representing a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, new research shows.
According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, this rise, spread across the seven major markets of the USA, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, Germany and Japan, will be driven by a number of factors, including an increased use of expensive biologics, and off-label use of therapies to treat the disease.
Despite this, there has been renewed interest from pharmaceutical companies, and the pipeline will see some interesting developments over the forecast period.
