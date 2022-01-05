T-cell lymphoma to remain an underserved population over the next ten years, says analyst

Not only is there is a severe lack of effective T-cell lymphoma (TCL) treatments, according to GlobalData — a sentiment reflected by key opinion leaders (KOLs) — but the leading data and analytics company does not expect any significant solutions to appear in the next decade.
GlobalData’s senior oncology analyst Sakis Paliouras comments: “The currently available treatments for TCL only offer temporary benefit, often at the expense of side effects such as mucositis, gastrointestinal and cardiac toxicity. While KOLs have highlighted various areas that could be improved, an analysis of the pipeline shows that it is unlikely that we will see huge advancement in the next ten years.”
One key unmet need is found in the cutaneous TCL (CTCL) subtype. Early-stage CTCL has a favorable prognosis and is mainly treated with skin-directed therapies. However, when there is late-stage presentation, and a need for systemic therapies, all systemic therapy options are poor.
