Taisho files for Japanese approval of ozoralizumab

Taisho Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4581) has submitted an application for approval to manufacture and market the anti-TNFα Nanobody therapeutic ozoralizumab to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the planned indication of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which is to-date inadequately managed by the current available treatments.
The Japanese drugmaker licensed the drug from Belgium’s Ablynx (now a Sanofi [Euronext: SAN] company) in 2015, for an upfront payment of $3 million and entitlement to get undisclosed development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze