Takeda gains approval in Japan for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for primary and booster jabs

Biotechnology
19 April 2022
Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) said today that it has received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Nuvaxovid intramuscular injection, a novel recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, for primary and booster immunization in individuals aged 18 and older.

Despite what appears to be positive news, Takeda’s US traded shares were down 3.5% at $14.46

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) licensed and transferred its manufacturing technologies to enable Takeda to develop and manufacture the vaccine at its facility in Hikari. Takeda will begin distribution of Nuvaxovid doses purchased by the government of Japan as soon as possible.

