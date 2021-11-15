Takeda leads the gene therapy charge in Japan

Of the companies developing gene therapies in Japan, Takeda (TYO: 4502) is leading the way, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

Takeda is at the top of the pile in terms of its activity on the deal-making front compared to others in the sector in Japan, where cell therapy and gene therapy are categorized as regenerative medicine products based on the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Law implemented in 2014.

According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, there are three gene-modified cell therapies and two gene therapies approved in Japan, while 17 gene-modified cell therapies and 13 gene therapies are in the clinical pipeline.