Takeda moves further in to gene therapy via $900 million Carmine collaboration

Ever deal-thirsty Japanese pharma giant Takeda (TYO: 4502) has today entered into a collaboration with USA-based Carmine Therapeutics to discover, develop and commercialize transformative non-viral gene therapies for two rare disease targets using Carmine's REGENT technology, based on red blood cell extracellular vesicles.
Under the terms of the agreement, Carmine will receive an upfront payment, research funding support and is eligible for over $900 million in total milestone payments plus tiered royalties. Takeda has an option to license the programs following the completion of pre-clinical proof of concept studies and would be responsible for clinical development and commercialization.
XQ Lin, founding chef executive of Carmine Therapeutics and managing partner of Esco Ventures, commented: "We are pleased to enter this collaboration with Takeda, a recognized global leader in rare disease therapies, slightly more than a year since Carmine was created and incubated by Esco Ventures X. This provides Carmine with significant funding to further develop our REGENT platform, and advance our wholly-owned programs."
