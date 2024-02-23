Takeda oncology pipeline shifts in focus

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) decided to discontinue the development programs of its four oncology assets - Phase III asset modakafusp alfa (TAK-573) and three Phase I chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) assets: TAK-102, TAK-103 and TAK-940 - as part of a plan to align its focus on advancing allogeneic cell therapies.

Despite these adjustments, the Japan-based pharma major's oncology pipeline remains robust, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.