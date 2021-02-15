Sunday 11 January 2026

Takeda's maribavir meets Phase III goal

Biotechnology
15 February 2021
Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has announced new, late-breaking Phase III data from the TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial, for the investigational drug TAK-620 (maribavir) which met its primary endpoint of superiority compared to conventional antiviral therapies (investigator assigned treatment, [IAT], one or a combination of ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir) in transplant recipients with refractory, with or without resistance (R/R), cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease.

Overall, more than twice as many (55.7%; n=131/235) transplant recipients with R/R CMV infection/disease treated with maribavir achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance at Study Week 8 (end of treatment phase), the study’s primary endpoint, as compared to 23.9% (n=28/117) of those on conventional antiviral therapies (95% CI: 32.8%, 22.8–42.7; p<0.001).

