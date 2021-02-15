Takeda's maribavir meets Phase III goal

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has announced new, late-breaking Phase III data from the TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial, for the investigational drug TAK-620 (maribavir) which met its primary endpoint of superiority compared to conventional antiviral therapies (investigator assigned treatment, [IAT], one or a combination of ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir) in transplant recipients with refractory, with or without resistance (R/R), cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease.
Overall, more than twice as many (55.7%; n=131/235) transplant recipients with R/R CMV infection/disease treated with maribavir achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance at Study Week 8 (end of treatment phase), the study’s primary endpoint, as compared to 23.9% (n=28/117) of those on conventional antiviral therapies (95% CI: 32.8%, 22.8–42.7; p<0.001).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze