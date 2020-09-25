Sunday 11 January 2026

Takeda's Veyvondi approved for NHS England use

25 September 2020
Following a review meeting in July 2020, the NHS England Clinical Priorities Advisory Group (CPAG) has provided a positive recommendation for the routine commissioning of Veyvondi (vonicog alfa), the first and only recombinant von Willebrand factor (VWF) treatment for adults with von Willebrand disease (VWD), Japanese pharma major Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) UK subsidiary announced today.

Vonicog alfa was granted European Marketing Authorization in August 2018 and is indicated in adults (aged 18 and older) with VWD, when desmopressin treatment alone is ineffective or not indicated for the:

  • treatment of hemorrhage and surgical bleeding;
  • prevention of surgical bleeding
  • vonicog alfa should not be used in the treatment of hemophilia A.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
