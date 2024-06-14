Takeda signs olverembatinib option agreement with Ascentage

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has signed an option agreement with China’s Ascentage Pharma (HKG: 6855) to enter into an exclusive license agreement for olverembatinib.

This oral, potentially best-in-class, third-generation BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) is currently in development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and other hematological cancers.